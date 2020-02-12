Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy inaugurated the 20th International Seminar on "Comprehends the Evolving Contours of Terrorism & IED Threat-Way ahead for the Security Community", organised by the NSG, at Manesar, Haryana today.

Addressing the seminar, Shri G. Kishan Reddy said that the global community needs to come together and put a united front against terrorism as it is a common enemy and nation across the world are facing the menace, suffering both economic and social losses.

He said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi India has displayed the resolve and commitment to the policy of " Zero tolerance towards Terrorism" and this assertive policy has indeed led to results with drop-in left-wing extremism and dismantling of several terror modules across the country.

The Minister suggested that we need to equip ourselves for the next generation warfare, latest technology, and advanced weaponry as the terror modules are also evolving to survive through collaborations and adapting to changing dynamics. We need to focus on " Asymmetrical threats" posed by such non-state actors, he added.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy further said that the importance of improving IED detection and prevention has gained significant importance for the security forces these days, we need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent such attacks.

He also emphasized for adopting a twofold strategy- firstly, combating terrorism must be a proactive and preemptive strategy and not a post facto response and secondly, reaching a global agreement to isolate terrorism and to choke all its lifelines.

While appreciating the Start-up India partnership by NSG to produce counter IED equipment and technologies, he said that once put on the production line it will benefit the entire nation.

The Minister hoped that it will bridge the gap in our equipment profile and improve Counter-IED and Counterterrorism strategies for the future.

MoS for Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy also presented the Counter-IED Innovators awards and released the 30th volume of " The Bomshell" during the inaugural session of the seminar.

DG, NSG, Shri Anup Kumar Singh while addressing the seminar said that terrorist activities in India and other parts of the world are added and abetted not only by extremist outfits but they are fueled by transnational organizations. In this seminar the international community will share their ideas and formulate a road map to deal with the menace of terrorism, he added.

The two-day seminar will cover a wide spectrum of Counter-Terrorism and Counter-IED issues in panel discussions. Delegates from various countries and senior Police and security officers from various states and other stakeholders are participating in the Conference.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.