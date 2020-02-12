Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-BP boss Looney 'reinvents' oil giant with zero carbon goal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 20:55 IST
UPDATE 4-BP boss Looney 'reinvents' oil giant with zero carbon goal
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@BP_plc)

BP plans deep cuts to its carbon emissions by 2050, setting one of the oil sector's most ambitious targets, as part of the biggest overhaul in the company's 111-year history by new chief executive Bernard Looney.

The targets set out by Looney on Wednesday put BP ahead of rivals Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Equinor and all of the U.S. oil majors. "We have got to change and change profoundly because the world is changing fast and so are society's expectations of us," he said in his first major speech as CEO.

"We need to reinvent BP," he said earlier in a statement. BP did not specify how it intends to reach its 2050 targets to get emissions from its operations and barrels produced to net-zero and halve the intensity of emissions by all products it sells, which include diesel or petrol.

Smaller Spanish rival Repsol has set similar net zero carbon targets for the oil products it sells, also known as Scope 3, at a cost of more than $5 billion. This does not include emissions from products it markets but which were produced by other groups, Repsol said. The huge scale of BP's operations puts its aims at the vanguard in oil and gas.

BP has tried reinventing itself before. A pioneering plan to build a large renewables business in the early 2000s ended with huge losses. Since then, the world's top oil and gas companies have come under heavy pressure from investors and climate activists to meet the 2015 Paris climate goal of limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

"The world's carbon budget is finite and running out fast; we need a rapid transition to net-zero. We all want energy that is reliable and affordable, but that is no longer enough. It must also be cleaner," Looney added. Shares in BP were up 1.3% at 1423 GMT, roughly in line with the broader European energy sector index after the news, which confirmed a Reuters report in January.

BP's absolute net zero carbon target relates to every barrel it produces, based on its equity stake in oil and gas fields, from the well to the petrol station. It does not encompass oil products which BP markets but does not produce itself. This is a uniquely structured target for oil majors, which, apart from Repsol, have not set any absolute reduction targets for any of its Scope 3 emissions.

BP, which produced around 2.64 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, said it would cut its emissions to net-zero from some 415 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent a year. A spokesman said near-term plans would be published by a September investor day.

One way of reaching greenhouse gas reduction targets is to offset certificates and bet on carbon capture and storage technology which is not yet used at a commercial scale. U.S. groups such as Exxon, Chevron and ConocoPhillips are far less ambitious with their greenhouse gas reduction targets than their European rivals.

Anglo-Dutch group Shell has set Scope 3 targets based on intensity rather than on absolute reduction terms. Intensity-based targets measure the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per unit of energy or barrel of oil and gas produced. That means that absolute emissions can rise with growing production, even if the headline intensity metric falls.

Scope 3 emissions vastly exceed greenhouse gases caused by the production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products, including electricity generation, typically by a factor of about six among oil majors, according to Reuters calculations. Greenpeace said BP's plan left many questions unanswered.

"How will they reach net-zero ... When will they stop wasting billions on drilling for new oil and gas we can't burn?," Charlie Kronick, Oil Advisor from Greenpeace UK, said. 'NEW EXPECTATIONS'

BP will set "new expectations" for relationships with trade organizations and be ready to quit them if they are not aligned. Last year, BP invested around $500 million in low-carbon technologies including wind power, electric vehicle battery charging systems and solar power firm Lightsource BP. That compared to an overall budget of $15.2 billion in 2019.

In one of its biggest-ever changes, BP will dismantle the traditional model of an oil and gas production, or upstream, unit and refining, trading and marketing, or downstream, unit. "We need to become more integrated and more focused," Looney said.

A new production and operations unit, which includes oil and gas production as well as refining and chemicals, will be led by Gordon Birrell. Meanwhile, customers and products will be led by Emma Delaney, gas and low carbon energy by Dev Sanyal, while innovation and engineering will be led by David Eyton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Singing national anthem mandatory in Maha colleges from Feb 19

Singing the national anthem will be made compulsory in all colleges of Maharashtra from February 19, cabinet minister Uday Samant said on Wednesday. The state government will issue a notification asking colleges to begin their work with th...

Russian ex-prison official jailed for extortion kills himself in court

A former top Russian prison official reportedly suffering from advanced cancer killed himself in court with a shot to the chest on Wednesday, shortly after getting a three-year sentence for extortion, Russian news agencies reported. Viktor ...

UPDATE 3-Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case; Democrats vow probe

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for taking charge of the case against his long-time adviser and friend Roger Stone, as Democrats pushed investigations into the Justice Departments actions. The ...

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,100 people and infected more than 44,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last yearATHLETI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020