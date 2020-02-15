Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide
Firefighters in the Australian city of Adelaide are fighting Rundle Mall on Saturday and have advised people to stay indoors and close windows and doors until the smoke passes.
MFS #firefighters are battling a fire in a building @ #RundleMall near the corner of Porters Lane & Pulteney St in #Adelaide that's causing smoke to drift across the city. #Smoke #ADV message issued. People & motorists should stay indoors, close doors, windows until smoke passes.— SA Metropolitan Fire (@SA_MFS) February 15, 2020
Update: The fire at Rundle Mall has been brought under control and evacuation measures are expected to be lifted shortly. The smoke advisory remains in place.
More than 50 MFS #firefighters have brought a fire in a #RundleMall building near cnr Pulteney St under control. Rundle Mall was evacuated as a precaution due to smoke, but this is expected to be lifted shortly. A #smoke #ADV remains in place as the building will be ventilated.— SA Metropolitan Fire (@SA_MFS) February 15, 2020
