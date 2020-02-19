Left Menu
Joseph Shabalala brought inspiration to KZN people: Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says the late isicathamiya music icon and Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, Joseph Shabalala, brought hope and inspiration to the people of the province.

Paying tribute to the legendary leader of the Grammy Award-winning isicathamiya group at a memorial service held at the Ladysmith Indoor Sports Centre on Tuesday, Zikalala said KwaZulu-Natal has lost a true ambassador.

"Joseph Shabalala rose from humble beginnings. He identified himself with the people of the province and he led in the arts industry, especially through isicathamiya, building Ladysmith Black Mambazo to send a message of hope through his voice, and inspiration to the people not to lose hope," Zikalala said.

Zikalala -- together with the MEC for Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation, Hlengiwe Mavimbela -- visited Shabalala's home early in the day to offer condolences to the family before proceeding to the memorial service.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2 in honor of Shabalala.

Shabalala passed away on 11 February 2020 at the age of 78 years, following an extended illness.

A Special Official Funeral Category 2 entails ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

President Ramaphosa has also ordered that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country until the evening of 22 February 2020. This is the same day as Shabalala's funeral, which will take place in his hometown of Ladysmith.

Memorial services are planned to take place in Ladysmith, Durban, and Johannesburg, between Tuesday and Thursday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

