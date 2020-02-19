Dr. V K Singh to visit Uttarakhand to review progress of Chardham project

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen (Retd) Dr. V K Singh will embark upon Uttarakhand visit for three days from tomorrow. He will be accompanied by CM Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat. The Minister will review the progress of the Chardham project with project engineers and officials. Gen V K Singh will also conduct aerial surveys of Narendra Nagar, Chamba, Chinyalisaur, Dharasu, Barkot, Jankichatti, and Uttarkashi areas.

Char Dham National Highway (NH) connectivity programme launched by the Prime Minister in December 2016 comprises projects of improvement/development of 889 km length of NHs leading to Yamunotri Dham, Gangotri Dham, Kedarnath Dham, Badrinath Dham and part of the route leading to Kailash Mansarovar yatra.

The projects under Char Dham Programme include the widening of existing roads along with adequate/sufficient slope protection by way of erection of retaining walls and breast walls and by deploying drapery system, netting, anchoring, reinforced wall, etc. The projects include mitigation measures/stabilization of chronic landslide & sinking spots/zones as stand-alone projects or part of road widening projects to avoid landslide and safety of road users. Bioengineering methods like hydroseeding are being used for vegetative growth on fragile slopes for their stability. All these measures shall safeguard the highway and habitation against natural calamity.

(With Inputs from PIB)

