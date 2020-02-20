MP breaks its record in thermal power generation

Madhya Pradesh has surpassed its earlier record of thermal power generation by producing 1099.7

lakh units in one day, an official said on Thursday. The Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company has

created a new record by producing 1099.7 lakh units of thermal power on February 18, the official of state public relations

department said. This is the maximum thermal power generated in Madhya

Pradesh in one day so far, he added. The state's previous highest power generation in a day

was recorded at 1074.5 lakh units on March 25 last year. In this record production, Amarkantak Thermal Power

Station in Chachai generated 50.6 lakh units, while Sanjay Gandhi Thermal Power Station in Birsinghpur produced 289.6

lakh units, the official said. Satpura Thermal Power Station in Sarni and Shri

Singaji Thermal Power Project at Khandwa produced 261.8 lakh units and and 497.7 lakh units respectively, he added.

State Energy Minister Priyavrat Singh congratulated the entire staff of the Madhya Pradesh Power Generating

Company on acheiving this feat.

