Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syria: UN refugee chief appeals for neighboring countries to broaden admissions

Freezing conditions, in northern Idlib and Aleppo governorates, are compounding the already disastrous humanitarian situation.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 07:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 07:49 IST
Syria: UN refugee chief appeals for neighboring countries to broaden admissions
The UN and other partners in Syria and elsewhere have been working over weeks to help those displaced in the Idlib area, where the intensity and scale make shelter needs critical. Image Credit: Twitter(@OCHA_Syria)

As the already dire situation in north-west Syria dramatically continues to worsen in Idlib province, the head of the United Nations refugee agency called on Thursday for an end to the hostilities and appealed for urgent action to allow the people trapped there to move to places of safety.

With close to a million people in grave danger, and more than 900,000 others who have in recent months fled their homes or shelters in Idlib, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi said: "We need an end to the fighting, and access to safety to preserve lives".

Freezing conditions, in northern Idlib and Aleppo governorates, are compounding the already disastrous humanitarian situation.

"The UN Secretary-General has appealed for parties to the conflict to respect the rules of war", said the High Commissioner. "Every day that passes, that call is more urgent".

He maintained that thousands of innocent people "cannot pay the price of a divided international community", whose inability to find a solution will be "a grave stain on our collective international conscience."

Neighboring appeal

As in the past and the current moments of crisis, Mr. Grandi also appealed for neighboring countries, including Turkey, "to broaden admissions, so that those most in danger can reach safety – even knowing that capacities and public support are already strained".

"For these countries already hosting 5.6 million refugees, of whom 3.6 million are in Turkey, international support must be sustained and stepped up", he stressed.

According to estimates, there are currently over four million civilians in north-west Syria – more than half of whom are internally displaced, many for years and some that have been forced to flee several times.

Some 80 percent of the newly displaced are women and children and numerous elderly people are also at risk.

Assistance on the ground

The UN and other partners in Syria and elsewhere have been working over weeks to help those displaced in the Idlib area, where the intensity and scale make shelter needs critical.

Meanwhile, snow, flooding, sub-zero temperatures, and rising fuel prices are adding to the challenges and suffering.

Humanitarian organizations are trying to reach people by all means possible, including through cross-border shipments of shelter and emergency aid kits from Turkey.

While local partners on the ground are striving to continue to provide psychosocial support, legal counseling, and assistance and to help vulnerable people get access to basic services, many of them are themselves caught up in the turmoil.

Safe humanitarian access, and the safety of humanitarian workers, must be ensured.

UNHCR is seeking to help up to 275,000 people with essential aid items and another 84,000 with shelter inside Idlib. Additionally, it has prepositioned stocks in the region to meet the immediate needs of up to 2.1 million people, including tents for 400,000.

"Let me be clear," said the UN High Commissioner, "as humanitarian agencies, we are striving to save lives, but the space for these efforts is shrinking. In the face of such suffering, humanitarian aid alone cannot be the answer".

Women, girls in the crosshairs

Meanwhile, the UN Population Fund, UNFPA, is also "gravely alarmed" about the unfolding humanitarian situation, saying that women and girls are bearing the brunt.

"There are disruptions in quality reproductive health care and an escalating risk of gender-based violence", UNFPA said in a statement on northwestern Syria.

Moreover, Syrian women and girls have repeatedly stated that they seldom feel safe with the risk of gender-based violence.

As a result of these displacements, vulnerable people are living in precarious locations in tents or in open spaces.

In some instances, some 20 to 30 people are sheltering in unfinished buildings – creating privacy and protection concerns for women and girls and has reportedly led to a number of rape incidents.

And due to inaccessible medical facilities, there are reports that pregnant women are unable to receive medical care, including assisted deliveries and cesarean sections.

The mass displacement, coupled with the disruption in services due to the damage wrought on service delivery centers, places the lives of countless women and girls at risk, further disrupting the humanitarian community's ability to deliver much-needed services, according to UNFPA.

"This suffering is not acceptable", UN's women's health agency spelled out. "The targeting of civilian populations must stop".

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Mandhol village of Shimla receives fresh snowfall

Picturesque tourist destination Shimla was wrapped in a blanket of snow on Thursday. Even in high altitude areas of the Mandhol village, life has come to a standstill as the region received fresh snowfall.The trees and shrub in these region...

Joe Biden's campaign raised $8.9 mln in January, ended month with $7.1 mln cash

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raised 8.9 million in January, ending the month with 7.1 million in cash, an improvement after he struggled at times last year to raise money.Biden out-raised rival former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete ...

Spurs resume uphill battle to postseason in Utah

The Utah Jazz will host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in Salt Lake City with the All-Star break in the rearview mirror and 28 games left in the regular season. The two teams carry different agendas into the final third of the campaign.The...

Nutanix appears on 'Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For' list

Nutanix NASDAQ NTNX, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced it has been named among the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and Fortune. In its first year participating in the Great Place to W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020