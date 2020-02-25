Arjun Munda garlands Thakkar Bapa's portrait at All India Tribal Workers Meet

Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs inaugurated the All India Tribal Workers Meet organised by Bharatiya Adim Jati Sevak Sangh (BAJSS) here today. Shri Munda garlanded the portrait of Thakkar Bapa on the occasion. Inmates of Tribal Boys hostel and destitute girls of Katyayani Balika Ashram presented cultural programs on the occasion.

In his inaugural address, Shri Munda said that Bharatiya AdimJatiSevakSangh works for the communities primarily tribals and nomadic, semi-nomadic and VimuktaJati communities of India and weaker sections of the society by promoting their social, cultural educational and economic development and also to safeguard their constitutional rights with a view to enable them to their legitimate share in the national life of the country as equal citizens.

BAJSS is also maintaining a comprehensive national-level Tribal Museum exhibiting tribal articles, tribal culture and living in Thakkar BapaSmarakSadan, near Jhandewalan, New Delhi which is regularly visited by Students, Tourists, Scholars and Anthropologists from all over the country.

BhratiyaAdimJatiSevalSangh is a National Level Voluntary Organisation constituted on 24th October 1948 by Pujya Thakkar Bapa, well known dedicated social worker of the Servants of India Society. Being close associate, Mahatma Gandhi inspired him to work for the removal of deep-rooted poverty of tribals while giving service to untouchables. In the formulation of the Sangh, he got active participation of other eminent national level social workers and leaders. The first President of the Sangh was Dr.Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India who continued as President till he alive.

