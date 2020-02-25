Left Menu
Amit Shah urges all parties to exercise restraint to tackle violence in Delhi

Shri Shah said that additional forces may be deployed in affected areas, as per requirement. He urged political parties to avoid provocative speeches and statements which could flare up the situation.

Shri Shah noted that the professional assessment is that the violence in the capital has been spontaneous. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister of Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah today chaired a meeting on the prevailing situation in Delhi. The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Shri Anil Baijal and the Chief Minister of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal were also present, along with senior officials and representatives of political parties. Shri Shah appreciated the participation of all parties and urged them to exercise restraint, rise above party lines to tackle the situation.

Shri Shah said that the borders of Delhi with the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been under surveillance for the last three days and Delhi Police has been taking adequate steps, like checks and other precautionary measures in view of the upcoming Supreme Court hearing relating to issues pertaining to Citizenship Law. Shri Shah said that additional forces may be deployed in affected areas, as per requirement. He urged political parties to avoid provocative speeches and statements which could flare up the situation.

Shri Shah noted that the professional assessment is that the violence in the capital has been spontaneous. He expressed confidence in Delhi Police and said that the force has shown maximum restraint to get the situation under control.

Shri Shah appealed to all to desist from spreading rumors and said that political parties should cooperate with police to quell these rumors and dispel fear among the public. He also appealed to the public at large and media to communicate responsibly and avoid spreading rumors. He asked the Police Commissioner of Delhi to have senior police officers present in Police Control Rooms so that rumors can be dispelled as quickly as possible.

Shri Shah spoke of the need to re-activate local peace committees and said that those committees should include representatives of all sections of society, religions and eminent local persons. Shri Shah urged political parties to ask their local representatives to hold meetings in sensitive areas and instructed senior police officers to visit vulnerable police stations at the earliest. He added that special officers would be deployed in affected areas. Feedback on the issue has been taken from local representatives and incorporated for further course of action after discussions with Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi Police Commissioner.

Shri Shah noted that the Delhi Police is a professional organization and is adequately empowered to be able to decide on the amount of force needed to defuse tensions where necessary. Those present in the meeting expressed grief on the death of Head Constable Ratan Lal, who was killed in action yesterday.

(With Inputs from PIB)

