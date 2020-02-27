TERI partners with start-up to generate water from air moisture

Aiming to facilitate India's sustainable development goal (SDG) of universal access to safe drinking water, environment think tank 'The Energy and Resources Institute' (TERI) said on Thursday that it was collaborating with an Indian start-up company to generate water from air moisture In a statement, TERI said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based start-up Maithri Aquatech Pvt Ltd and the alliance will "create the evidence for the better acceptability" of 'air to water' technology in India.

It said the MoU will help work towards facilitating the "Centre's vision to provide universal access to drinking water through an innovative 'Air to Water' technology." The product which is to be used to generate water is, MEGHDOOT, an Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) that condenses air moisture, collects it, and produces safe drinking water, said TERI's Distinguished Fellow Syamal Kumar Sarkar "We are joining hands with Maithri with an aim to assess the potential of their technology in meeting the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of equitable access to water or the goal under Jal Jeevan Mission of the Government of India for providing piped water connection to every rural household by 2024," Sarkar said.

If found feasible, TERI will work on raising wider awareness about the technology, he said, adding the partnership provides an opportunity to connect with technological expertise and share Maithri's experience to understand generation of water from air In the statement, M Ramkrishna, Founder and Managing Director, Maithri Aquatech Pvt Ltd, said, the company has developed the world's first 'Air to Water' technology under the Make in India initiative.

"Our solution, named MEGHDOOT, has been developed to reduce dependence on groundwater sources, by harvesting atmospheric moisture. The technology has been designed with an intricate filtration system that rids the collected moisture from contaminants and odours. "The technology can meet the water requirement of all companies, from MSMEs to large corporations, educational institutes, hospitals, airports, residences, and others," he said India is among the countries who have adopted 17 SDGs and 169 targets at the UN General Assembly Summit in September 2015, as a part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. SDG number six aims at achieving universal access to safe and affordable drinking water for all by 2030..

