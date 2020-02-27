Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation provides aid to 32,000 families in Madagascar

The foundation explained that its delegation went to the capital of Madagascar, Antananarivo, to implement the directives of the UAE’s leadership and buy the necessary foodstuff materials from local markets to provide support for the families, which include some 160,000 individuals in total.

Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation provides aid to 32,000 families in Madagascar
The foundation explained that its delegation went to the capital of Madagascar, Antananarivo, to implement the directives of the UAE’s leadership and buy the necessary foodstuff materials from local markets to provide support for the families, which include some 160,000 individuals in total. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A delegation from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation began providing humanitarian aid to around 32,000 families in Madagascar.

The aid is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the direct monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Foundation.

The foundation explained that its delegation went to the capital of Madagascar, Antananarivo, to implement the directives of the UAE's leadership and buy the necessary foodstuff materials from local markets to provide support for the families, which include some 160,000 individuals in total.

Upon its arrival, the delegation met with Colonel Elak Olivier Andriakaja, Executive Secretary of Madagascar's National Office for Risk and Disaster Management - better known as the BNGRC, the acronym for its French-language name the Bureau National de Gestion des Risques et des Catastrophes - to discuss how to adopt an aid distribution roadmap to targeted areas.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook election reminder on hold in EU over data concerns

A Facebook feature that reminds users to vote has been put on hold in the European Union until the U.S. firm responds to concerns on the use of data gathered by it, Irelands data regulator said on Thursday. Since 2014, Facebook has posted r...

HCL Foundation gives Rs 16.5 cr grant to 9 NGOs

HCL Foundation, the CSR arm of HCL Technologies, on Thursday awarded a grant of Rs 16.5 crore to nine NGOs which will work in areas of education, environment and health A grant of Rs 5 crore each was awarded to three NGOs -- Under The Mango...

Karaikal-Sri Lanka ferry service to be introduced soon:MoS

A ferry service would soon be launched between the port at Karaikal and Jaffna in Sri Lanka, as part of Puducherry governments initiative to promote tourism, Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday After a me...

Brothers killed on way to meet family in riot-hit Gokalpuri, bodies fished out of drain

For the family of Mohammad Aamir and Hashim, it was a homecoming they never wished for Not heeding to the warning of their eldest brother Shairuddin, 25-year-old Aamir and 16-year-old Hashim set out from Ghaziabad on Wednesday evening to me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020