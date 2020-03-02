Left Menu
New action group announced to improve welfare in winter grazing systems

The establishment of the Winter Grazing Action Group made up of 15 representatives from industry organisations, government, vets, farmers, and other rural professionals, follows the final report by the Winter Grazing Taskforce.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor has today announced the members of a new action group tasked with implementing recommendations to improve animal welfare in winter grazing systems.

In its report, the Taskforce, established by Minister O'Connor in August last year, made 11 recommendations to help ensure that animal welfare became a key part of all winter grazing decisions in the pastoral supply chain.

"The new Winter Grazing Action Group met for the first time last week and is eager to progress the work begun by the Taskforce. I will continue to take a strong interest in the progress and they will continue to report to me as that work takes shape," Minister O'Connor said.

"I know there's a lot of concern about managing winter grazing for cattle, sheep, and deer. This is an issue across the country.

"Farmers around New Zealand, whatever their particular winter grazing system, need to meet animal welfare and environmental outcomes. I encourage them to reach out to their levy organisations if they need any support or additional information ahead of winter."

Action Group chair Lindsay Burton said the group was engaged and ready to get to work.

"We don't have all the answers but we have a work programme, a high level of expertise across the sector and a drive to succeed. The work that the Taskforce has done to date has set us up very well to move forward and should be applauded," he said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

