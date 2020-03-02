Left Menu
157 terrorists neutralized in 2019 in J-K, says govt

A total of 157 terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir last year, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.

MoS Defence Shripad Naik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A total of 157 terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir last year, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Monday. "There have been 138 cases of infiltration by terrorists along Line of Control/International Border during the year 2019. Due to concerted and synergized efforts of security forces, 157 terrorists were neutralized in the year 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir," Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik informed the upper House of Parliament in a written reply.

Last month, Army Chief General MM Naravane had said there has been an increase in the ceasefire violations on the Line of Control as Pakistan is trying to push terrorists from there. "There has been an increase in ceasefire violations on Line of Control. It was expected as he (Pakistan) is trying to push terrorists from launchpads and various camps. Because of winters, they are finding it difficult and resorting to ceasefire violations," the Army Chief had told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

