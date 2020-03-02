2 drug peddlers held in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers from Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered contraband substance from their possession, an officer said on Monday

"Officers on a checkpoint at Adoora Bridge in the jurisdiction of Police Station Qalamabad intercepted one person identified as Ashiq Hussain War resident of Chak Adoora and recovered 200 gms of charas from his possession," the police officer said

He said War was arrested and shifted to Qalamabad Police Station where he remains in custody. In a similar operation, the police arrested one Abdul Majeed Lone at Humpora in Kralgund area of Kupwara and recovered 1.1 kilograms of Charas from him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.