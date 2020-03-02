Nityanand Rai praises LPAI's work for facilitation of cross border trade, travel

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai, presided over as Chief Guest at the 8th Foundation Day of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), celebrated in New Delhi today.

In his address, the Minister complimented the LPAI for the excellent work done in building border infrastructure for the facilitation of cross border trade and travel on India's land borders. He also praised the LPAI for building the Passenger Terminal Building at Dera Baba Nanak, Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, an achievement the whole nation is proud of.

Discussions on various aspects of Land Ports - the game changers for travel and regional connectivity, challenges in cargo operations at Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) and their infrastructure requirement added value to the occasion.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion included Secretary, Border Management, Shri N.N. Sinha, Second Secretary from Embassy of Nepal, along with senior officers from Government of India and academics and professionals from ADB, IIFT, CUTS International, RIS and ICRIER.

(With Inputs from PIB)

