Techie commits suicide after killing wife, two children

A techie has allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and two children in Hastinapuram area in the limits of LB Nagar police station, Police said on Monday. Initial investigation has found that K Pradeep has built a house and took a loan on it for doing business and had liabilities.

Police said: "It is noticed that K Pradeep has given poison to his wife and children and later he consumed poison and died." LB Nagar police said: "We have received a complaint from G Sathish Kumar stating that his sister Swathi's marriage was performed with K Pradeep in 2012 and the duo blessed with two children Kalyan Krishna (6 years) Jaya Krishna (1 year). The family is residing in Hastinapuram area in the limits of LB Nagar police station."

"Today, When Sathish went to Pradeep's residence and found the door locked from inside, he got suspicious and informed the matter to LB Nagar police. Police immediately reached the spot, opened the door and found all the four members dead," Police added. "In this regard, a case U/s 302 IPC and 174 CRPC has been registered and the dead bodies have been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem, " Police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

