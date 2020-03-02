J&K: Police file charge sheet against two for provocative speeches

Police on Monday filed a charge sheet against two men for allegedly making provocative speeches at the funeral of a militant in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir

Police presented a charge sheet against Mohammad Rafiq Shah and Bashir Ahmad Lone for their involvement in a case pertaining to delivering a provocative speech at Chunduna in Ganderbal district, a police spokesperson said

In 2018, the duo had made the speech at the funeral of Mohammad Rafiq Bhat, a professor at Kashmir University who was killed within two days of joining militant ranks.

