J&K: Police file charge sheet against two for provocative speeches
Police on Monday filed a charge sheet against two men for allegedly making provocative speeches at the funeral of a militant in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir
Police presented a charge sheet against Mohammad Rafiq Shah and Bashir Ahmad Lone for their involvement in a case pertaining to delivering a provocative speech at Chunduna in Ganderbal district, a police spokesperson said
In 2018, the duo had made the speech at the funeral of Mohammad Rafiq Bhat, a professor at Kashmir University who was killed within two days of joining militant ranks.
