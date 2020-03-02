Mumbai: 10-year-old boy killed in dumper mishap

A 10-year-old boy was killed in a dumper accident in Wadala area of the metropolis after which the driver was arrested, police said on Monday. The incident happened on Sunday on Chembur-Wadala Link Road, an official said.

"Manish Guada was riding pillion on his father Jevar's motorcycle when it lost balance while trying to overtake the dumper driven by Subhash Sarkate (46). The minor fell off the two-wheeler and was crushed by the dumper. Jevar had also loaded two gunny bags on the motorcycle," an official said. Sarkate was arrested for rash driving and was granted bail by a local court, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.