Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana Minister calls emergency meeting after confirmed coronavirus case in state

Over the confirmation of COVID-19 positive case in a state-run hospital in Hyderabad, the Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra on Monday has called an emergency meeting with the health officials at Director of Public Health Office in Hyderabad.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 20:14 IST
Telangana Minister calls emergency meeting after confirmed coronavirus case in state
Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Over the confirmation of COVID-19 positive case in a state-run hospital in Hyderabad, the Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra on Monday has called an emergency meeting with the health officials at Director of Public Health Office in Hyderabad. "A few days ago, we admitted a patient in a state-run hospital under the suspicion of being COVID-19 positive. Immediately, the case was kept in isolation ward in the hospital and the first test was done in Telangana and for the final result, we sent the samples to the Pune lab," Ramesh Reddy, Director Medical Education, Telangana told ANI over the phone.

"The authorities from Pune have confirmed it as the positive case. However, we are yet to get his reports. As of now, he is undergoing treatment in the Corona Virus isolation ward in the hospital," he added. Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, one each in Delhi and Telangana, taking the total number of positive cases in India to five.

"Two positive cases of COVID-19 in Delhi and Telangana. Their travel history is from Italy and Dubai. Total positive cases in India till now is five," Dr Harsh Vardhan told media here. "We are already prepared in advance and are closely monitoring other countries. We are also discussing if we have to revise any of our decisions, amplify it or focus in any particular direction," the Health Minister added.

He stated that as the situation develops, the travel restrictions may be further extended to other countries also. "Screening of passengers is being conducted at 21 airports, 12 major seaports, and 65 minor seaports. As many as 5,57,431 passengers have been screened so far at airports and 12,431 passengers have been screened on minor and major seaports," the Union Minister informed.

Under the travel advisory, the existing visas including e-visas will remain suspended for China and Iran, the Health Minister said. "We advise Indians to avoid non-essential travel to China, Iran, Korea, Singapore, and Italy," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP held for showing black flag to Kamal Nath, released

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Dewas Mahendra Singh Solanki was arrested on Monday for showing a black flag to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The protest was for not printing his name as local MP on invitation cards for an event, as well ...

Pharmaceutical firms asked to speed up coronavirus vaccine work -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration has asked pharmaceutical companies to accelerate work on the development of a coronavirus vaccine, but provided no details.Top U.S. health officials have said that a vaccine...

Somali forces, supposed to unite against Islamists, fight each other

Fighting erupted in south Somalia on Monday between the national army and regional forces, amid deepening divisions that help Islamist insurgents and may exacerbate regional frictions.Clashes broke out late morning between the Somali army, ...

On the trail: 2020 Democrats blanket Super Tuesday states with eye on delegates

Front-runner Bernie Sanders, a reinvigorated Joe Biden, and the other remaining Democratic U.S. presidential candidates fanned out on Monday to many of the 14 states that will hold Super Tuesday nominating contests.Former Vice President Bid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020