Mopalwar gets 3-month extension as MSRDC vice chairman

Senior bureaucrat and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) vice chairman Radheshyam Mopalwar has been given an extension for a period of three months from February 28, an IAS officer said here on Monday. Notably, when the NCP and the Congress were in opposition they had accused then Devendra Fadnavis government of shielding Mopalwar, who was in-charge of the Sammruddhi Corridor project, after allegations of bribery surfaced against him.

The NCP and the Congress are now the constituents in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. "Radheshyam Mopalwar was serving as vice chairman of the MSRDC, which is the implementing authority for the Nagpur-Mumbai super communication expressway. Mopalwar has now been given an extension for a period of three months," the IAS officer said.

Mopalwar was removed as the MD of the MSRDC over audio clips in which he was purportedly heard fixing a deal for a plot in suburban Mumbai in 2017. He was reinstated in December 2017.

While removing Mopalwar, then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had said though there was no evidence of graft against the officer, he was being removed from the post till the inquiry was over. Mopalwar's term as vice chairman of the MSRDC ended on February 28, 2020.

The Rs 46,000-crore expressway, also called Samruddhi Mahamarg (prosperity corridor), is being implemented by the MSRDC. PTI ND NSK NSK.

