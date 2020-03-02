Two new COVID-19 cases detected in Delhi, Telangana

One positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in New Delhi, and another has been detected in Telangana.

The person from Delhi has a travel history from Italy, while the one from Telangana has a travel history from Dubai. Further details of his travels are being ascertained, the statement of the ministry of health and family welfare said.

Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

