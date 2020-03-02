Three held for robbery, Rs 53 lakh recovered

Police arrested three people from the outskirts of Amritsar with Rs 53 lakh in cash, which they had allegedly looted from a dera last month. According to police, the accused, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, Balwinder Singh and Tarsem Singh, had looted Rs 1 crore on February 24 from the dera, located on the outskirts of Goindwal town in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The accused were arrested on a tip-off that they were travelling in a car, police said, adding that they had barricaded the Nariangah crossing on the outskirts of Amritsar on receiving the information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.