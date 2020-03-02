Left Menu
Coronavirus: Situation is returning to normal in China, says Chinese consul-gen to Kolkata

The Situation in China is fast returning to normal as evident by the increasing rate of the resumption of work in the coronavirus-hit country, Chinese consulate General to Kolkata Zha Liyou said on Monday.

Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata Zha Liyou speaking to reporters in Kolkata on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

The Situation in China is fast returning to normal as evident by the increasing rate of the resumption of work in the coronavirus-hit country, Chinese consulate General to Kolkata Zha Liyou said on Monday. Zha made the remarks while speaking to reporters after participating in a prayer meeting held here to send out a message of love and solidarity for the people of China battling the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

"For the major state-owned companies, and for the medium-sized companies, the rate of resumption to work is 70.9 per cent. That is huge. Nationwide, the major key projects -- (be they in the fields of) manufacturing or trade -- are resuming work," Zha said."I am very optimistic, though we have to be very cautious still. It's not over yet, but given the rate of the resumption of work, it (the situation) is very good," he added. The prayer meet was organised by the Rakshak foundation at Kolkata press club here and was attended by spiritual leaders of different religions.

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has killed more than 2900 people in that country alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world, including India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

