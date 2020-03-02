Maha: Man held for impregnating inmate of juvenile home

A 24-year-old man has been arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly impregnating a 15-year-old inmate of a juvenile home in Maharashtra's Nanded, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Ashfaq Khan, was arrested on Sunday night, a Nanded police officer said.

The teenage girl was shifted to the borstal after she was booked in a murder case. "The girl and the accused are known to each other. It seems Khan and the girl have been in a physical relationship before the girl was sent to the facility," the officer said.

A case was registered under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he added..

