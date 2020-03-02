Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Man held for impregnating inmate of juvenile home

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 21:18 IST
Maha: Man held for impregnating inmate of juvenile home

A 24-year-old man has been arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly impregnating a 15-year-old inmate of a juvenile home in Maharashtra's Nanded, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Ashfaq Khan, was arrested on Sunday night, a Nanded police officer said.

The teenage girl was shifted to the borstal after she was booked in a murder case. "The girl and the accused are known to each other. It seems Khan and the girl have been in a physical relationship before the girl was sent to the facility," the officer said.

A case was registered under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq's Abdul Mahdi says will walk away from caretaker PM role

Adel Abdul Mahdi will walk away from his role as Iraqs caretaker prime minister and will not conduct most of his official duties, he said in a statement on Monday, deepening a political crisis in the oil producer.Abdul Mahdi called on parli...

White House set to meet with senior airline, cruise industry officials

The White House is expected to meet this week with top executives from U.S. airlines and the cruise industry amid the growing coronavirus outbreak, two people briefed on the matter said.Vice President Mike Pence, who is overseeing the admin...

Former Astros RP Giles prepared to return World Series ring

Relief pitcher Ken Giles is prepared to return his World Series ring from the 2017 season with the Houston Astros. Giles, now a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, said he wasnt aware of the sign-stealing plot while with Houston in 2017.It cru...

Taliban rule out taking part in Afghan talks until prisoners freed

Taliban militants will not take part in intra-Afghan talks until about 5,000 of their prisoners are released, a spokesman said on Monday, presenting a major possible barrier to ending the war. The statement came as a reduction of violence p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020