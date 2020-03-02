Youth Cong workers hold protest march against Delhi violence

Hundreds of Indian Youth Congress members on Monday organised a protest march from Rajendra Prasad Road here against the communal riots in northeast Delhi, demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, but were stopped by police shortly after. Police barricaded the road even as the protesters tried to climb them.

Several Indian Youth Congress (IYC) protesters were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station. IYC national president Srinivas B V said, "Over 40 people have been killed and homes and property of thousands of people have been burnt down. It is absolutely shameful for this government to be still in power. The government needs to stop using innocent people to instigate its state sponsored violence." The workers of the Congress' youth wing also demanded registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches. "Those people who instigated these riots must be arrested and the home minister should resign from his post as he was unsuccessful in stopping the riots," IYC national media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey said..

