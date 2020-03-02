Left Menu
Couple commits suicide after killing daughter in Maharashtra

A couple allegedly killed their six-year-old daughter and then committed suicide by hanging at their residence in the Waklan area on Sunday night.

Deputy Police Commissioner, Subhash Burse said, "We were informed about the incident by relatives of the deceased. We suspect that the couple Shivram Patil and Deepika Patil first chocked their daughter Anushka Patil to death and then committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan." "We are conducting an investigation in the incident," Burse said.

Before committing suicide, the couple sent a suicide letter to their relatives from their mobile phones. They have also mentioned the names of certain relatives in the suicide note. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

