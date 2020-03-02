One person held for spreading rumors of riots in Delhi

A 24-year-old man was arrested for spreading rumours over riots in Nihal Vihar of West Delhi, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Abhishek Shukla.

The Delhi Police said, "A 24-year-old man arrested by Cyber Crime Cell, for spreading rumours over riots in Nihal Vihar of West Delhi. The arrested accused has over 10,000 followers on social media. He was using social media to spread rumours. His mobile phone has been recovered and the alleged social media post confirmed to have been posted from his profile." Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Monday said that six cases have been registered and the investigation is in advanced stages in connection with rumor-mongering in the national capital on Sunday evening.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Shrivastava said, "Some anti-nationals and miscreants want to spread the rumour to disturb the peace in Delhi. We want to tell the citizens of Delhi that whenever they get unconfirmed reports of riots or any disturbance, then, they must verify such reports from the Central Police Control room for which we are giving an advertisement." Delhi was on the edge once again after rumors of communal tension/attacks spread on Sunday evening. (ANI)

