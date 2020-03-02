Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crime rate slightly increased in 2019, especially against women: Haryana govt in Assembly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 23:26 IST
Crime rate slightly increased in 2019, especially against women: Haryana govt in Assembly

Crime rate in Haryana did slightly increase especially against women and other weaker sections of society, state's Home Minister Anil Vij said in the Assembly on Monday. In his reply tabled in the Assembly to a question raised by opposition Congress, Vij, however, said the crime against children decreased by 3.8 per cent during 2019. Congress member Geeta Bhukkal had asked "whether it is a fact that crime rate is increasing in the state, especially against women, children and other weaker sections of society; and if so, the steps taken by the government to control/prevent crime?" In his reply, Vij said the crime rate did slightly increase in the state, especially against women and other weaker sections of society.

Congress MLAs Jagbir Singh Malik, Chiranjeevi Rao, Aftab Ahmed and JJP's Ishwar Singh, who too had similar questions, were allowed supplementaries. As against 9,989 cases of crime against women in 2017, 12,691 were reported in 2018, and 13,104 in 2019, while crime against other weaker sections went up from 804 in 2017 to 1,016 in 2018 and 1,097 in 2019, Vij informed the House in his reply.

However, crime against children, which were 3,188 in 2017, 4,022 in 2018 were 3,870 in 2019. Listing out various steps to control and prevent these instances, Vij said that by March 31, universal helpline number 'Dial 112' will be made functional in the state.  "We are also purchasing 630 new vehicles for the police," he said, adding the government wants police help to reach within 15 minutes.

Responding to Aftab Ahmed's concern over low conviction rate in several crimes, Vij assured the House that if culprits get off because of slackness on the part of officials during investigations then they will be held responsible. As Congress legislators upped the attack on treasury benches over alleged deteriorating law and order situation, Vij retorted, "During our rule, there was no Mirchpur (incident in 2010 in Hisar in which an aged Dalit man and his physically challenged teenage daughter were burnt alive), Gohana incident (in 2007 involving murder of a Dalit leader), nobody had to self-immolate before the DGP's office." Among the steps the government has taken to control and prevent crime against women include: setting up 33 Women Police Stations, establishing women helpline number, and establishing women help desks at sub-divisional level in all the districts headquarters, the minister said.

To curb incidents of crime against women and to strengthen the security of women in the state, Police Control Room Vehicles exclusively manned by women police officials have been deputed in districts, he said. Also, more than 2.61 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed in the state by various municipal corporations and private agencies, Vij said, in his reply tabled in the House.

An officer in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police has been appointed in every district as Nodal Officer for monitoring cases of crime against women, he said, adding women police constables are being deployed in special buses meant for girl students in all the districts to provide safe journey. Before the question was taken up, senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhary sought clarity on the process being followed for selection of questions.

"I have given 50 questions, but only one was selected," she said. Speaker Gian Chand Gupta told her and other members that questions were selected by draw of lots in the presence of opposition leaders. "If any member has any doubt, he/she can come to my chamber and I will show the video recording of draw of lots," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Paris makes former Brazil president Lula an honorary citizen

Paris city hall made Brazils former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva an honorary citizen on Monday, in a likely blow to his political enemy President Jair Bolsonaro whose relationship with France has deteriorated. The motion to honor Lula w...

Gunmen kill at least 50 in northern Nigeria state of Kaduna

An armed gang killed at least 50 people in attacks on villages in the northern Nigerian state of Kaduna on Sunday, Kadunas governor said on Monday on a visit to the affected communities.Governor Nasiru El-rufai said the gunmen are suspected...

Klobuchar, Buttigieg to back Biden in Democratic Super Tuesday primaries

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar on Monday will become the third 2020 Democratic presidential candidate in as many days to leave the race, her campaign confirmed, and she and fellow moderate Pete Buttigieg plan to endorse former Vice President Jo...

US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds as investors buy the dip; stimulus measures in focus

U.S. stock indexes rose sharply on Monday, prompted by bargain hunting and on reassurances by central banks that they stood ready to counter any economic impact from the coronavirus. Technology stocks were the biggest boost to the SP 500, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020