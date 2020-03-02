Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minister blames central system for scholarship transfer delay

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 23:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 23:54 IST
Minister blames central system for scholarship transfer delay

The Centre-controlled Personal Fund Management System (PFMS) is causing delay in direct transfer of scholarship amounts to the bank accounts of students from the Scheduled Castes in Maharashtra, Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde told the council on Monday. Munde made this observation during the Question Hour while responding to a query by Girish Vyas (BJP).

All the direct benefit transfer schemes use Personal Fund Management System for transfer of all types of individual -level benefits. "The system has a limitation of verification and processing of 25,000 to 30,000 accounts on daily basis," he said.

"As the system processes all types of schemes across the country, this daily limitation leads to students spending weeks waiting to get their due amounts. Such a delay can be avoided if the Centre raises its processing limit," Munde said. Another member Kapil Patil said, A solution to such technical limitation should be sought on an urgent basis because when these students fail to pay their college fees, the administration mounts pressure on them.

"There have been cases of students not getting their exam hall tickets because they could not pay fee on time." Responding to it, Munde said, I will try to transfer entire scholarship amount for SC students to PFMS before March 31. I hope it will be prioritised by the central system. Out of 4,60,760 applications submitted to the state social welfare department seeking scholarships, 3,89,439 have been found valid and eligible for receiving payment, he said.

So far, a sum of Rs 206.19 crore has been disbursed to 1,41,527 students, while another Rs 172.16 crore for 1,29,511 students is being processed, the minister told the Upper House..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy Feb budget deficit falls steeply year-on-year

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 1.6 billion euros in February, down steeply compared to a 9.765 billion euro deficit in the same month of 2019, due to an increase in tax revenues, the Treasury said on Monday. The first two mon...

US did 'great job' in Afghanistan, now time for other countries to 'get rid of those terrorists': Trump

Asserting that the US has done a great job in the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan, President Donald Trump on Monday said it is now time for other countries to get rid of those terrorists. The US and the Taliban signed a landmark de...

Paris makes former Brazil president Lula an honorary citizen

Paris city hall made Brazils former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva an honorary citizen on Monday, in a likely blow to his political enemy President Jair Bolsonaro whose relationship with France has deteriorated. The motion to honor Lula w...

Gunmen kill at least 50 in northern Nigeria state of Kaduna

An armed gang killed at least 50 people in attacks on villages in the northern Nigerian state of Kaduna on Sunday, Kadunas governor said on Monday on a visit to the affected communities.Governor Nasiru El-rufai said the gunmen are suspected...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020