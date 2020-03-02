Minister blames central system for scholarship transfer delay

The Centre-controlled Personal Fund Management System (PFMS) is causing delay in direct transfer of scholarship amounts to the bank accounts of students from the Scheduled Castes in Maharashtra, Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde told the council on Monday. Munde made this observation during the Question Hour while responding to a query by Girish Vyas (BJP).

All the direct benefit transfer schemes use Personal Fund Management System for transfer of all types of individual -level benefits. "The system has a limitation of verification and processing of 25,000 to 30,000 accounts on daily basis," he said.

"As the system processes all types of schemes across the country, this daily limitation leads to students spending weeks waiting to get their due amounts. Such a delay can be avoided if the Centre raises its processing limit," Munde said. Another member Kapil Patil said, A solution to such technical limitation should be sought on an urgent basis because when these students fail to pay their college fees, the administration mounts pressure on them.

"There have been cases of students not getting their exam hall tickets because they could not pay fee on time." Responding to it, Munde said, I will try to transfer entire scholarship amount for SC students to PFMS before March 31. I hope it will be prioritised by the central system. Out of 4,60,760 applications submitted to the state social welfare department seeking scholarships, 3,89,439 have been found valid and eligible for receiving payment, he said.

So far, a sum of Rs 206.19 crore has been disbursed to 1,41,527 students, while another Rs 172.16 crore for 1,29,511 students is being processed, the minister told the Upper House..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.