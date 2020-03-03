FIR against NSUI state vice president, others over scuffle with cops in Chhattisgarh

An FIR has been registered against National Students' Union of India (NSUI) state vice president Rakesh Pandey and others after they entered into a scuffle with the police on March 1 during a protest against I-T raids.

"They also manhandled two cops. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon. An FIR has been registered under multiple IPC sections. The investigation is on," said Rajendra Prasad, Additional Superintendent of Police.

The incident took place on Sunday when NSUI workers burnt an effigy while protesting against the Income Tax raids in the state. (ANI)

