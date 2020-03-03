Project launched to ease water woes in five Vidarbha villages

The Dawoodi Bohra community in association with an NGO has launched an initiative to increase the water storage capacity of five drought-prone villages in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. The 'Project Rise Water Security' will be undertaken inSawarghat, Chinchghat, Wadner, Jawahar Murzedi and Marthad villages of Yavatmal in Vidarbha, and is expected to benefit over 900 families engaged in agriculture in these villages.

"Around 15.4 million litres of water storage capacity will be potentially created in these five villages. We are confident the project will help in improving the livelihood and incomes of farmers," NGO World Vision India's director Sony Thomas said. The project's spokesperson Sadiq Jamaluddin said this is the Dawoodi Bohra community's global philanthropic initiative which strives to provide access to adequate nourishment, water, healthcare and sanitation to people..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.