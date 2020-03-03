Left Menu
JNU application process for 2020 begins

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday rolled out a notification informing applicants that the entrance examination for admissions to various programmes (Bachelors, Masters, MPhil, PhD, Part time) will be conducted between May 11 to 14, 2020.

  Updated: 03-03-2020 11:48 IST
JNU logo [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday rolled out a notification informing applicants that the entrance examination for admissions to various programmes (Bachelors, Masters, MPhil, PhD, Part time) will be conducted between May 11 to 14, 2020. The registration of applications for the JNUEE 2020 examinations will begin on March 2, 2020 and the deadline is March 31, 2020.

The university also alerted students that like last year, the examination will be computer-based and will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). For further details on the application process and examinations, students can refer to the Information Bulletin on the NTA-JNU, website (https://ntajnu.nic.in) and the E-prospectus/Syllabus on the JNU website (http://jnu.ac.in/admission/).

In January this year, the JNU had announced the extension for the registration deadline for the 2020 Winter Semester. This came after violence on the campus on January 5. Several students and teachers, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the attack. (ANI)

