Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviews relief operations in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of relief operations. According to an official, Sisodia interacted with residents of Shiv Vihar and other areas in northeast Delhi, where communal violence broke out over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last week.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam also visited Gangavihar and directed officials to speed up the process of releasing compensation. Earlier in the day, paramilitary forces conducted flag marches and damage assessment teams scoured the violence-hit areas. Police have been holding meetings with locals in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad.

Schools in the area will remain closed till March 7..

