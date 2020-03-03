Minister on stroll sans security robbed of mobile phone

Puducherry Minister RKamalakannan has allegedly been robbed of his mobile phonewhen he was taking a stroll on the beach road here, policesaid on Tuesday

The Education and Agriculture Minister, dressed in aT-shirt and half-trousers, was walking on Monday night withoutany security, when a motorcycle-borne gang snatched the phoneaway while he was speaking on it, the police said

Cases have been registered and the cyber crime policewere examining CCTV footage in the vicinity to track thealleged culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

