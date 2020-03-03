Bill seeking to curb damage to properties during protests in Arunachal passed

The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to curb damage to public and private properties during agitational programs in the state. The Arunachal Pradesh Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Bill was passed by voice votes after hours of discussion.

Members cutting across party lines supported the bill. During the discussion, Home Minister Bamang Felix said the reason for bringing the legislation is to fix the responsibilities of those who destroy properties during bandhs or other agitational programs.

After the bill becomes an Act, it will not curtail the rights of the people to launch democratic movements, the minister said. The government will consider the suggestions given by the members, said Felix who introduced the bill on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

