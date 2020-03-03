Tenditious characterisation of Delhi events not acceptable: India tells Iranian envoy after Zarif's remarks
The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday summoned Iranian Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni and lodged a strong protest against the "unwarranted remarks" made by Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on the Delhi Violence.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday summoned Iranian Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni and lodged a strong protest against the "unwarranted remarks" made by Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on the Delhi Violence. In a statement, the MEA said that the envoy was conveyed that Zarif's "selective and tendentious characterisation of recent events in Delhi are not acceptable" and that New Delhi does not "expect such comments from a country like Iran".
Zarif on Monday had condemned, what he called, "the wave of organised violence against Muslims" and urged the Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of all Indians and not let the " senseless thuggery prevail" in the country. "Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. The path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law," Zarif tweeted.
Violence erupted in Delhi last week after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it indulged in stone-pelting at each other, and later escalated and spread to other areas in the North East, claiming the lives of 47 people. (ANI)
