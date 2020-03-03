Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha couple stripped, hit to get them to withdraw rape plaint

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:08 IST
Maha couple stripped, hit to get them to withdraw rape plaint

A 29-year-old woman and her husband were allegedly abducted, stripped and thrashed by eight people to force them to withdraw an old rape complaint in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said on Tuesday. Later, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the Assembly that a probe under Nashik Rural SP Aarti Singh and Ahmednagar Additional SP Deepali Kale, both women IPS officers, will be carried out and completed within one month.

The incident took place on February 24 near the civil hospital in Aurangabad, some 370 kilometres from here, but came to light after a video of the torment went viral on social media on Monday, said an official. "When the couple was going home in an autorickshaw at around 8:20pm on that day, a person seated next to them subjected the couple to inhalation sedation. They were then taken to a room, confined, and asked to withdraw a rape complaint lodged by the woman in 2016 against some of them," he said.

The couple was stripped and thrashed and beaten with belts after petrol was poured on them, he said. "After a video of the incident went viral on Monday, we approached the couple and registered a case of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and other offences under IPC and Information Technology Act in Tophkhana police station against eight persons," the official informed.

Among those who assaulted the couple are the woman's brother, her two brothers-in-law, as well as two people who posed as policemen, he said. Ahmednagar in charge Superintendent of Police Sagar Patil said no arrests have been made in the case as yet.

The matter was raised in the Assembly by Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey, Russia face off in Syria as fighting escalates, plane shot down

Turkey shot down a Syrian government warplane on Tuesday over northwest Syria, where fighting has intensified in recent days, bringing Turkish and Russian forces close to direct conflict in the battle over the last swathe of Syria still hel...

Violence resurges in protest-racked Chile, nearly 300 arrested

A resurgence of violence ripped across Chile late on Monday evening, leading to hundreds of arrests, according to the interior ministry, and temporarily shutting down some public transportation in the capital Santiago. The city of 6 million...

Ireland announce squad for T20I series against Afghanistan

Cricket Ireland on Tuesday announced its 14-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. Ireland will play three T20Is with Afghanistan in India, starting from March 6. The 21-year-old uncapped wicket-keeper batsman Stephen D...

Greek PM says migrant crisis has become assymetrical threat

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday a migrant crisis on its borders with Turkey was an assymetrical threat to the borders of the European Union.Mitsotakis said he hoped the crisis would serve as a wake up call for Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020