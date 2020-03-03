Lucknow Vikas Bhawan awarded ISO certificate

Vikas Bhawan in Lucknow has received ISO certificate for monitoring and implementation of development schemes and policies of central and state government. The Chief Development Officer Manish Bansal handed over the ISO certificate to District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash on January 29, 2020.

Speaking to ANI Abhishek Prakash said, "Three tehsils are already ISO certified in Lucknow." "There are 20 departments in the Vikas Bhawan. We will provide benefits of government schemes to the people in a transparent manner in the time-bound period. We will address public grievances in a proper way," he added. (ANI)

