Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt deposits Rs 4739.93 crore in bank accounts of farmers

Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that Rs 4739.93 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of 7,06, 500 farmers under the "Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Debt-Free Scheme".

  • ANI
  • |
  • (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:19 IST
Maha govt deposits Rs 4739.93 crore in bank accounts of farmers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that Rs 4739.93 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of 7,06, 500 farmers under the "Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Debt-Free Scheme". "A total of 10,03,573 bank accounts have been verified through Adhaar cards and 4739.93 crores have been deposited in the bank accounts of 7,06, 500 farmers," said a press note.

The government said 35,00,809 farmer accounts have been uploaded on a special portal created for the implementation of the loan waiver scheme. Earlier on February 29, the Maharashtra government had issued the second list of beneficiaries of the loan waiver scheme "Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Debt-Free Scheme".According to the second list, there were a total of 21.82 lakhs beneficiary accounts (including the first list) out of which 1.25449 lakh account holders were verified. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Aizawl to get 2 new pedestrian bridges

Two pedestrian bridges will be built in Aizawl to ease traffic movement, deputy chief minister Tawnluia said on Tuesday. The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has in-principle approved the proposal of setting up pedestrian bridges...

Cabinet secy holds meeting to review preparedness for coronavirus outbreak

A day after three fresh cases of novel coronavirus were reported in India, the cabinet secretary on Tuesday held a meeting to review and assess actions being taken for containing COVID-19. The cabinet secretary held the review meeting with ...

Rupee dives below 73 mark, hits 16-month low on forex outflows, crude surge

Falling for the third consecutive session, the rupee on Tuesday slumped 43 paise to close at a 16-month low of 73.19 against the US dollar as investor sentiment remained fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus, and rising crude...

Power Draft ready but more work needed before tabling it, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced said that the draft White Paper on Power Purchase Agreements PPAs signed by the previous government was ready but more work was needed on it before tabling it in the House. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020