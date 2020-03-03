Maha govt deposits Rs 4739.93 crore in bank accounts of farmers

Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that Rs 4739.93 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of 7,06, 500 farmers under the "Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Debt-Free Scheme". "A total of 10,03,573 bank accounts have been verified through Adhaar cards and 4739.93 crores have been deposited in the bank accounts of 7,06, 500 farmers," said a press note.

The government said 35,00,809 farmer accounts have been uploaded on a special portal created for the implementation of the loan waiver scheme. Earlier on February 29, the Maharashtra government had issued the second list of beneficiaries of the loan waiver scheme "Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Debt-Free Scheme".According to the second list, there were a total of 21.82 lakhs beneficiary accounts (including the first list) out of which 1.25449 lakh account holders were verified. (ANI)

