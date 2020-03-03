Left Menu
1L kids, 6.4k mothers died in Maha between 2014-19: Minister

  • Mumbai
  Updated: 03-03-2020 19:24 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:24 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday told the Legislative Council that 1,08,576 children and 6,485 mothers had died in the state between 2014 -19. NCP MLC Husnabanu Khalife had asked a question in this regard.

Shiv Sena's Deepak Sawant was public health minister for most the period when these deaths occurred. "The health management information system has revealed that 1,08,576 children and 6,485 mothers died during 2014-19 period. However, Maharashtra is in third position in the country in successfully reducing infant mortality," he said.

He said the Centre's annual sanctioned amount for child health is Rs 600 to Rs 650 crore..

