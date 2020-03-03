Japanese Ambassador calls on Assam CM

Japanese Ambassador to India Santoshi Suzuki called on Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Tuesday and both pledged to enhance friendly ties between Japan and Assam. Appreciating Japans friendly gesture towards continuing its collaboration and commitment tothe development of Assam, the chief minister requested the Japanese envoy to look into the expeditious completion of JICA assisted Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water Project.

Suzuki informed the chief minister that he had visited the project site and the work was progressing satisfactorily but his office would get in touch with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to complete the project on a fast track basis. Sonowal also discussed with the envoy issues like road connectivity, enhancement of livelihood, empowerment of women, youth exchange programme and constant people to people contact.

Suzuki said Japan is committed to sustaining its collaboration with Assam and is willing to invest in road projects, bridges, manufacturing sectors, health care sector and food processing. The Japanese envoy emphasised that his country needs youths from the state who will be fluent in Japanese language and the chief minister assured him that under Skill Development Mission two hundred youths from the state apart from getting different skill enhancement training would receive teaching on Japanese language.

Suzuki said that efforts will also be made to increase youth exchange programmes between the two countries..

