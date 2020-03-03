Left Menu
Development News Edition

Right to dissent integral part of democracy: Assam Speaker

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:19 IST
Right to dissent integral part of democracy: Assam Speaker

Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami on Tuesday said the right to express dissent is an integral part of democracy and it is protected by the Constitution. However, the government is also duty-bound to maintain peace and protect lives and properties, Goswami said while rejecting two notices to discuss in the House the government's alleged high-handed approach in tackling anti-CAA protests.

Goswami had on Monday reserved his decision on allowing two adjournment motions moved by the Congress and the AIUDF for a day. Following this, the two parties had staged a walkout. "I am of the opinion that the right to express dissent is an integral part of our democracy and each and every individual has right to do so under Article 19 of the Constitution," the Speaker said.

The government is also duty-bound to maintain peace and tranquillity, and protect lives and properties of individuals and public, he added. "While discharging this responsibility, if any excess or partiality is noticed, judicial remedy is an option before all of us," Goswami said.

The Speaker said the matter of Citizenship (Amendment) Act is pending before the Supreme Court, while some persons connected with the anti-CAA movement are in custody on specific charges and their cases are also sub-judice. Goswami said grievances raised through the adjournment motions can be placed before the House during the Budget discussion or through any other device within a reasonably short time.

He said the two notices, which were brought by AIUDF's Hafiz Bashir Ahmed and Congress' Debabrata Saikia, were clubbed as the subject matter relate to one principal issue. Congress and AIUDF members did not react to the Speaker's ruling in the House.

On Monday, Goswami had allowed Ahmed and Saikia to speak about the admissibility of the two notices, while the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary expressed the government's view on them. When the Speaker reserved decision on allowing the motions, members of the two parties trooped into the well of the House raising slogans in favour of their demands. BJP members too reached there and shouted counter slogans.

MLAs of the two sides almost came to blows forcing Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary to intervene and made the BJP members return to their seats..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ryanair CEO expects 10% coronavirus hit to bookings, Q1 earnings impact

Ryanair expects April and May bookings to fall 10 due to the coronavirus outbreak, dealing a meaningful impact to quarterly earnings, but its Chief Executive Michael OLeary said on Tuesday the situation will stabilise by early summer. The I...

WHO hails "good news" as Congo sees no new Ebola cases in 2 weeks

The Democratic Republic of Congo has now gone two weeks without a reporting a single new case of Ebola, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday, signalling that the outbreak of the deadly haemorrhagic fever there is coming to an e...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers. Mainland China reported 125 new cases, bringing the total number of con...

Russia accuses BBC World News of flouting broadcasting rules

Russias communications regulator on Tuesday accused the BBC World News channel of flouting Russian broadcasting rules and said a court would hear its detailed complaints later this month.Britains ties with Russia are at post Cold War lows o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020