Aizawl to get 2 new pedestrian bridges

  • Aizawl
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:40 IST
Two pedestrian bridges will be built in Aizawl to ease traffic movement, deputy chief minister Tawnluia said on Tuesday. The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has in-principle approved the proposal of setting up pedestrian bridges in Vaivakawn and Bawngkawn areas, Tawnluia told the state assembly while replying to a query from Independent MLA C Lalsawivunga.

A feasibility study for the two projects is being undertaken, he said. The length of the proposed bridges will be decided after the feasibility study, Tawnluia, who is also the state urban development minister, said.

He said the projects are part of the government's efforts to reduce traffic jams in the state capital. Aizawl currently has four pedestrian bridges between Bazar Bungkawn and Khatla.

The city, which is known for its notorious traffic jams, will also be getting two overhead cable car corridors. The north-south corridor will be from Durtlang to Kulikawn, while the east-west one will be between Thuampui and Solomon's Temple..

