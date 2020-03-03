New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL134 NCR-CORONA-3RDLD SCHOOLS Two Noida schools shut after coronavirus scare Noida (UP): Two private schools here cancelled classes on Tuesday for the next few days as a precautionary measure over the father of a student testing positive for coronavirus, officials said. .

DEL121 RJ-CORONAVIRUS-WIFE Italian tourist's wife tested positive for coronavirus at Jaipur hospital Jaipur: The wife of the Italian tourist found to have been infected with coronavirus also tested positive for the virus here on Tuesday and her samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for another test, an official said. . DES24 RJ-CORONAVIRUS-MINSTER Coronavirus: Raj health officials told to screen people who came in contact with Italian tourist Jaipur: Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Tuesday instructed health officials to screen all those people who had come in contact with the Italian tourist tested positive for coronavirus. .

DES13 UP-LD CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: Agra hotels told to report arrival of visitors from Italy, Iran, China Lucknow: Hotels and the authorities at tourist sites in Agra have been told to inform the office of the chief medical officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection, an official said on Tuesday. . DES25 UP-AMU-DL-VIOLENCE Delhi violence: AMU medical college doctors to donate Rs 25 lakh Aligarh (UP): The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the medical college in Aligarh Muslim University has decided to donate Rs 25 lakh for victims of the communal violence in Delhi. .

DES32 PB-SESSION-WHITE PAPER White paper on PPAs signed by SAD-BJP govt almost ready, will be released soon: Amarinder Singh Chandigarh: The white paper on the power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed by the previous SAD-BJP government is almost ready and it will be tabled in Punjab Assembly soon, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh informed the House on Tuesday. . DES27 PB-SESSION-TRANSPORT To check monopoly in transport sector: Pb to issue 5,000 new mini bus permits to youth Chandigarh: Under fire from the opposition over the alleged "transport mafia" operating in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced 5,000 new mini bus permits for youth and 2,000 extra route permits, aimed to check monopoly and undue profiteering from the business. .

DES21 HR-CORONAVIRUS-POLICE Provide masks, gloves to personnel: Haryana Police to field units Chandigarh: The Haryana Police on Tuesday directed its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty personnel from potential coronavirus infection by providing them masks, gloves and hand sanitisers. . DES8 HR-CONG-PROTEST Congress MLAs disrupt proceedings of Haryana assembly Chandigarh: Congress MLAs on Tuesday disrupted proceedings of the Haryana assembly after their protest march was stopped by security personnel at some distance away from the entrance to the Vidhan Sabha complex. .

DES6 EC-HR-RS BYPOLL EC announces bypoll to RS seat BJP's Birender Singh quit New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana vacated by former Union minister Birender Singh. . DEL116 HP-ASSEMBLY-COUGH SYRUP Himachal firm booked, licence suspended over cough syrup deaths Shimla: Himachal Pradesh authorities have suspended a pharmaceutical company’s licence and registered an FIR over the deaths of 12 children in J&K allegedly due to “contaminated” cough syrup, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday. .

DES15 UKD-BUDGET SESSION U'khand Budget session: Guv recounts steps taken for rural connectivity, industrialisation Gairsain: The Budget session of the Uttarakhand Assembly began here on Tuesday with Governor Baby Rani Maurya highlighting steps taken by the state government for boosting rural connectivity, industrialisation and e-governance. . DES12 UKD-BIRDS-DEATH Mass death of white-throated laughingthrush in Uttarakhand Pithoragarh (U'khand): Around 50 white-throated laughingthrush birds died mysteriously in the forests of Berinag sub-division of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand. .

IN THE PIPELINE Amritsar: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will soon start sending its 'ragis' to recite kirtan at the famous Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan.. .

