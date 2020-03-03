Delhi violence: 436 cases filed, over 1,400 held or detained

The Delhi Police has registered 436 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,427 people in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi, an officer said on Tuesday. Forty-five of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, the officer said.

According to police, the police control room (PCR) did not receive calls of rioting in the past six days. The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, the police said.

On Tuesday, Mohammed Shahrukh, who was seen confronting an unarmed police personnel during violence at Maujpur last week, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said. PTI NIT HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.