AP Minister opens Disha police station at Machilipatnam

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 3 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Home Minister M Sucharita on Wednesday inaugurated a Disha police station at Machilipatnam in Krishna district of the state to exclusively handle cases of crime against women and minor girls. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the government would set up 18 Disha police stations across the state.

Recalling that the state government had released Disha app to provide security women in danger and over 1.80 lakh people have downloaded the app in their mobiles, she said stern action would be taken against the accused in rape cases without delay. The government had provided a toll-free No 14400 for women's safety. This number would be displayed in all village Secretariats and the government had appointed 11,500 women volunteers at the Secretariats, the Minister added.

