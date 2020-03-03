Raj: Army chopper makes precautionary landing in Jodhpur

An Army helicopter made a "precautionary landing" in an agriculture field in Balesar near here on Tuesday, an official said. After making some necessary checks, the Chetak helicopter flew back to an Army base in Jodhpur, defence spokesperson Sombit Ghosh said. The chopper was on its way to Jaisalmer when the pilot noticed some indication on the control panel. He made a precautionary landing in Belwa of Balesar subdivision of Jodhpur, Ghosh said.

There was no serious technical or mechanical issue with the helicopter, Ghosh said, adding that the aircraft flew back to Jodhpur after 20 minutes. The chopper had four Army officers onboard, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.