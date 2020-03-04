Measures taken to handle coronavirus at all airports in North East region: AAI regional director

No confirmed case of the deadly coronavirus has been reported in the North East region so far and measures are being taken to handle COVID-19 at all the airports here, said Sanjeev Jindal, Regional Executive Director, Airports Authority of India, Northeastern Region. "At all airports in the North East region measures are being taken to handle coronavirus. Trained medical staff has been posted for the screening of passengers. If any passenger has a suspicion of coronavirus, sterilised ambulance can take them to sterilised wards in the district hospitals," Jindal told ANI.

"Further testing is done for those patients there. Luckily no confirmed case has been reported in the North East region so far. All arrangements have been done at airports," he added. Jindal also informed that there are two international airports in North East region -Imphal and Guwahati and "no international flight is operating in Imphal, and at Guwahati, only Druk Air operates from Singapore, Thailand and Bhutan".

A high-level meeting of the Ministry of Civil Aviation was held on Tuesday, chaired by Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola and AAI chairman Arvind Singh. They reviewed the preparedness towards the implementation of the latest instructions issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Bureau of Immigration.

The meeting was also attended by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Regional Executive Directors, Airport Directors and CEOs of Joint Venture airports. (ANI)

