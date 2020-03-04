Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women''s Day: Maha girls get to act as ''collector for a day''

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 12:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 12:11 IST
Women''s Day: Maha girls get to act as ''collector for a day''

Nagpur, Mar 4 (PTI)In a novel initiative ahead of the Women's Day, the Buldhana district administration in Maharashtra is giving an opportunity to bright girls of government schools to act as 'collector for a day' with an aim to boost their confidence and motivate them to perform better. The initiative will also make the girls aware about the functioning of the administration and how it tackles social and other issues, Buldhana Collector Suman Chandra told PTI on Wednesday.

"As part of the initiative, bright and meritorious girls of the zilla parishad schools are being given an opportunity to be the collector for a day and sit on the chair to have a first-hand experience of governance," Chandra said. This would also give a chance to the girls to decide what changes they would like to bring in society, if given such an opportunity, she said.

"The idea is to make the girls feel confident and more inspired towards their goal as well as motivate other girls around them to perform better and shatter the glass ceiling," the collector said. It is basically sowing ideas in their mind, she said, adding that it is an indicative collectorship wherein they will get to experience the day with a new perspective.

"Today, Maria, a Class 9 student from a zilla parishad school in Malkapur taluka, has come and joined us. She will attend a census meeting and understand how the census is conducted. She will oversee the training programme of census activities," Chandra said. It is to provide them exposure towards governance and administration as "seeing is believing", she said.

"They get an exposure for a day and we also make them write a diary wherein they note down their experience and their vision for society. They will be reading and sharing their experience during a programme on the International Women's Day," she said. On the first day of this novel drive, Poonam Deshmukh, a bright Class 8 student from Padoli zilla parishad school, acted as collector and oversaw the administrative work.

She interacted with media, participated in the 'Lokshahi Din' (democracy day), took stock of the unseasonal rainfall in the district. "She expressed happiness about her experience and went home as a more confident girl," Chandra said.

The district administration is also celebrating the present seven days as the 'Pink Week', focusing on women's health. "A woman in the pink of her health will keep the society in the pink of health," Chandra said.

All the primary health centres in the district are conducting the drive to ensure good health for women. The district administration has organised screening for anemia, breast cancer, cervical cancer and regular non- communicable diseases.

"All these efforts are being made to focus on the welfare of women and eventually, their empowerment in the long-run," Chandra said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

SRM Institute of Hotel Management Bags Most Preferred Hotel Management Institute Award from ASSOCHAM for 2020, 2nd in a Row

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir Chennai based SRM Institute of Hotel Management SRM IHM, part of the prestigious SRM University has been recognized as The Most Preferred Hotel Management Institute for the year 2020 by ASSOCHAM. The Hon...

Delhi violence: Everything under control; we are on top of the situation, says police chief SN Shrivastava after meeting HM Amit Shah.

Delhi violence Everything under control we are on top of the situation, says police chief SN Shrivastava after meeting HM Amit Shah....

Taliban attacks kill 20 army, police, hours after Trump call: officials

The Taliban killed at least 20 Afghan soldiers and policemen in a string of overnight attacks, government officials told AFP Wednesday, hours after US President Donald Trump said he had had a very good chat with the insurgents political chi...

Rose sidelined as Pistons host Thunder

The Detroit Pistons rough season has taken another turn for the worse. Point guard Derrick Rose has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Hell undergo treatment and be re-evaluated in two weeks but its likely that Rose wont play again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020