245 smuggled liquor cartons seized at UP-Haryana border in Shamli

More than 240 cartons of smuggled liquor worth several lakhs has been seized from a truck at the UP-Haryana state border in Shamli district, police said. The truck carrying 245 cartons of liquor smuggled from Haryana was intercepted at Kairana Yamuna bridge on the UP-Haryana border on Tuesday, Kairana SHO Yashpal Dhama said.

According to Shamli Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal, a police team led by the Kairana SHO stopped the vehicle at the border checkpost and confiscated the smuggled goods. A case was registered and two persons arrested in connection with the matter, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

